Radhe gets U/A certificate, becomes shortest Salman Khan film with 114 minutes runtime

Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is scheduled to release on multiple platforms on the occasion of Eid on May 13. It stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 2:15:29 pm
radhe cbfc certificateRadhe will hit theatres on May 13.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts. The actioner has been given a U/A certificate which means it can be watched by people of all age groups but under parental guidance. The board gave the certificate to the film on April 26, two weeks ahead of its release.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is scheduled to release on multiple platforms on the occasion of Eid on May 13. While it will be screened in cinema halls in over 40 countries, it will have its digital premiere on ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZeePlex. It will also be available to watch on DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. The advance booking for Radhe has already begun in UAE, informed Salman.

radhe cbfc certificate Radhe’s CBFC certificate.

Taking to Twitter, Dabangg Khan wrote, “#Radhe ki advance bookings ho gayi hain shuru for the UAE. Milte hain theatres mein. Stay safe! (The advance booking of Radhe has begun in UAE. Will meet in the theaters).”

Radhe’s CBFC certificate also mentions that the film’s runtime is only 114.24 minutes, making it the shortest Salman Khan film ever. In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has never acted in a film that has been shorter that 120 minutes.

Besides Salman, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in prominent roles.

In an earlier statement, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios had shared why Radhe is releasing on multiple mediums. He said, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film.”

