Race 3 trends as Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer drops, fans share hilarious memes

The release of the new trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe had many of us checking our calendars wondering if this was still 2021 or had we zipped back in time to the era when Race 3 was the biggest meme-fest on Twitter land. Within a few hours of Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai trailer release, Race 3 became a top trend on Twitter as many started comparing the two Salman Khan films.

Like in any Salman Khan film, this one too has gravity-defying stunts, a much younger female actor who plays Salman’s love interest and the quintessential ‘bhai’ dialogues.

Here’s looking at some of the hilarious memes that are all over Twitter:

Makers and Selmon Bhoi after combining deleted scenes from Race 3 to make #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/Ix6xax4q7y — Preet~ (@preetweets_) April 22, 2021

Race 3 is titanic in front of #RadheTrailer same dialogue delivery, this giving vibe of Two Pehlus dialogue of Race 3 pic.twitter.com/aCFpmBV7zy — Raj ⁰⁰⁷ (@The_Lone_Wolfx) April 22, 2021

Me while watching Radhe ( Race 3 deleted scenes) trailer pic.twitter.com/ZrGaXT1w6K — PP (@prashant_pusp) April 22, 2021

When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted 😭☹️#RadheTrailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/kfHZqY0wYB — AK.™ (@akshayuniverse2) April 22, 2021

Radhe starring Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and others is scheduled to release on May 13. The film is scheduled to release in theatres and on OTT platforms following the pay-per-view model making it the first Hindi film to follow this release pattern.