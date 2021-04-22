scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

Race 3 trends as Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer drops, fans share hilarious memes

The trailer of Radhe reminded the fans of Salman Khan's 2018 film Race 3, making it the top trend on Twitter. Here is what the internet is saying.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 6:12:40 pm
race 3 radhe memesFans are comparing Salman Khan's Radhe to his 2018 film race 3.

The release of the new trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe had many of us checking our calendars wondering if this was still 2021 or had we zipped back in time to the era when Race 3 was the biggest meme-fest on Twitter land. Within a few hours of Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai trailer release, Race 3 became a top trend on Twitter as many started comparing the two Salman Khan films.

Like in any Salman Khan film, this one too has gravity-defying stunts, a much younger female actor who plays Salman’s love interest and the quintessential ‘bhai’ dialogues.

Here’s looking at some of the hilarious memes that are all over Twitter:

 

 

 

 

Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and others is scheduled to release on May 13. The film is scheduled to release in theatres and on OTT platforms following the pay-per-view model making it the first Hindi film to follow this release pattern.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, pooja hegde, sara ali khan
Sara Ali Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Pooja Hegde: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x