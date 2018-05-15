Race 3 trailer: Major takeaways from the Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer

Race 3 has Salman Khan written all over it. Race 3 has Salman Khan written all over it.

The trailer of highly awaited action film Race 3 just landed on the internet. Featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salim, the heavy-duty trailer establishes that Race 3 is going to be one action-packed Salman Khan extravaganza. After Tiger Zinda Hai’s roaring success at the box office, Race 3 also looks like one of those complete masala entertainers that will leave Salman Khan and Bollywood fans on the edge of their seats.

Here are our major takeaways from the trailer of Race 3:

Salman Khan’s swag on full blast

Right from the get-go, Salman Khan is all you can think about while watching the 3-minute long clip. And Salman, in his top action form, gives fans all that they have been waiting for. Mouthing dialogues like “This is a race for life, it will end only after taking someone’s life,” Salman is seen handling all kinds of weapons in the video. One shot that especially stays back in your mind is towards the end where Salman is walking with a huge-ass bazooka.

Salman Khan in a still from Race 3’s trailer. Salman Khan in a still from Race 3’s trailer.

Heavy duty action-sequences

Living up to the standard set by the previous two Abbas-Mustan films in the franchise, Race 3 has also got us excited for the high-octane action sequences, a glimpse of which we saw in the trailer. From choppers to bikes to cars to jeeps, the cast is seen handling firearms on every possible vehicle like a pro. The fast-paced action is enough to give fans the adrenaline rush for a lifetime.

Salman Khan with a bazooka in a still from Race 3. Salman Khan with a bazooka in a still from Race 3.

Anil Kapoor’s the bossman

Series regular Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of Shamsher this time, who Salman himself describes as the ‘bossman’. While his salt-and-pepper look has left us drooling already, the trailer also hints that Kapoor has a much more important role to play in the film. He delivers some crackling dialogues in his signature badass style, managing to steal all the limelight.

Anil Kapoor in a still from Race 3’s trailer. Anil Kapoor in a still from Race 3’s trailer.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah’s sultry avatars

While Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling pole dance sequence sets the stage on fire, Daisy Shah’s Sanjana is no less. In one impressive scene, she spins a knife, full Rajinikanth style, slits her red dress in half and is all set to take on the world. In another scene, we see Jacqueline in full on combat-ready mode.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Race 3’s trailer. Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Race 3’s trailer.

Who needs an enemy when you have a family?

Just like the previous two films, looks like Salman Khan’s Race 3 is also going to revolve around family ties and betrayals. In the trailer, a number of dialogues revolve around the importance of family loyalty. While the trailer starts with Salman saying, “He can do anything for his family,” it ends with him probably waging a war against those very people.

A still from Race trailer. A still from Race trailer.

Will Race 3 live up to the standard set by the previous films in the franchise? We will only find out on June 15.

