Race 3 song Party Chale On: Hardik’s lyrics are screaming for your attention

Race 3’s release is around the corner and the film’s team has just released another track from the album. Titled “Party Chale On”, the song has been composed by Vicky and Hardik. While the video of this song looks like any other party song, the lyrics by Hardik Acharya leave you with a puzzled expression.

With lines like “Bling Bling Karti Ye Lights, Aur Super Fun Ki Night” and “Li Hai Booze Humne Slight, Sab Lag Raha Hai Bright”, one wonders if the lyricist wrote this on the spot.

Race 3 has already offered enough material to meme makers with their dialogues like “Our business is our business. None of your business” and it feels like they are ready to arm the trolls with quite a lot of ammunition again.

Watch Race 3 song Party Chale On here:

“Party Chale On” features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

So far, Race 3 makers have released “Heeriye”, “Selfish”, and “Allah Duhai Hai” from the music album but with the release of “Party Chale On”, we are left wondering if Hindi film music is on the verge of extinction. We often find ourselves criticising rap artists and composers who revamp old classics but if this is what the new Bollywood music is all about, we were probably better off with those reprised versions.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 releases on June 15.

