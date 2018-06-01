Race 3 song Allah Duhai Hai: Salman Khan and team sizzle in the title track

Race 3 song Allah Duhai Hai: Salman Khan, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez show off their dance moves in the peppy track. Race 3 song Allah Duhai Hai: Salman Khan, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez show off their dance moves in the peppy track.

The theme song of the Race franchise “Allah Duhai Hai” has been revamped to fit the narrative of Race 3. Just like the older versions of the song, this one too has the entire cast of the movie including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in their glamorous avatars.

The music for the new version of the song has been composed by JAM8 (Tushar Joshi) and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal.

Watch the Race 3 song “Allah Duhai Hai” here:

The video of the song is centered around Salman Khan and his character’s dynamics with the other Race 3 characters. From what we have seen in the previous Race films, there are many layers of secrets in the story and this song gives the impression that Race 3 will function the same way too.

Anil Kapoor deserves a special mention here. Even though he appears only for a few seconds, his white beard look completely steals the show. It looks like we’ll probably see a love triangle between the characters of Salman, Daisy and Jacqueline.

Grammy nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari, also a rapper, has crooned the song. “It was really fun to work with Pritam (composer) and his team to bring a new vibe to ‘Allah duhai hai’. I’ve been a fan of the ‘Race’ franchise and I am really excited for millions of people around the world to hear this song,” Raja said in a statement.

Until now the makers of Race 3 have released two songs – dance number Heeriye and Selfish, a romantic ballad. Scheduled to release on Eid, the Salman Khan starrer has created much buzz in the showbiz world. Directed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films, Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15.

