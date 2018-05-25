Race 3 song Selfish: Jacqueline Fernandez romances Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in snow-clad mountains

Selfish song has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol dancing in beautiful locales. Selfish song has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol dancing in beautiful locales.

Race 3 is making the right amount of buzz among cinephiles. From its posters, trailer, behind the scene videos and songs, everything has left audiences’ heart racing. After “Heeriye”, another song from the action-thriller titled “Selfish” has been released on Friday. What makes it special is its lyrics which have been penned by Dabangg Khan.

In the voice of Atif Aslam and Salman’s close friend Iulia Vantur, the five-minute-long song has been shot in the beautiful locales of Ladakh. Picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman and Bobby Deol, the soft number leaves you wondering about the narrative of the Remo D’Souza directorial. In one shot, Jacqueline aka Jessica is seen romancing Salman’s ‘Main Man’ Bobby and in others, she is sharing sizzling chemistry with Sikander (Salman) in the snow-clad mountains. The song also features Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Minus the hook line of the song, the song makes for a pleasant romantic number.

Sharing the song, Salman tweeted, “Ek baar #Selfish hoke apne liye jiyo na . Song out now.” The actor teased the audience with a glimpse of Jacqueline from the song yesterday with the caption, “How chweet iz she lukin :) @Asli_Jacqueline.” Bobby shared the song and said, “Passionate hearts 💖 will be set on fire 🔥 with #Selfish.” Anil Kapoor, who plays a crucial role in the movie, wrote that the song “Selfish” ‘will leave you love-sick’.

Finallllyyyyyyy its out!!! You’ve nurtured this song for so long and finally it comes to life… so proud of U @VishalMMishra and @IuliaVantur ❤️ #selfish https://t.co/jS1WM88teY — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 25, 2018

Salman released a video on Twitter on Thursday where he could be seen listening and crooning the latest Race 3 track with the team of his upcoming TV show Dus Ka Dum. Discussing with them the concept of the song, Salman says, “You know where the concept for this song came up from? There are kinds of humans who do so much for others and in the end, there is nobody for them. They keep on giving and giving and once everything is over there is no one. This song is for them, they should be selfish for once so that they do not need anyone. You do not need to be selfish all the time but for once they can think about themselves.”

With the #DusKaDum team listening to the #Race3 #Selfish song . Song out noon yaane 12 baje . Samjhe! pic.twitter.com/OT3DWhO8Ez — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2018

Earlier in a statement, Salman had said, “While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family. When the music director Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, ‘But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics.’ However, he insisted to use the thoughts as it is for the song. Everyone loved the thoughts and wanted it to be used for the song.”

Here are a few stills from the song Selfish

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a sizzling chemistry in Race 3. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a sizzling chemistry in Race 3.

Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez romance each other in the Race 3 song Selfish. Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez romance each other in the Race 3 song Selfish.

A still from the Selfish song starring Jacqueline Fernandez. A still from the Selfish song starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bobby Deol in Race 3 Bobby Deol in Race 3

A still from the song Selfish starring Daisy Shah. A still from the song Selfish starring Daisy Shah.

The third installment of the Race franchise, Race 3, will hit the screens on June 15.

