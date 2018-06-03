Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem: I’m a true blue Rajini fan, Kaala will be a game changer for Huma

Saqib Saleem says Race 3 is his second innings as an actor. Saqib Saleem says Race 3 is his second innings as an actor.

Saqib Saleem has acted in a number of films since his film debut but the actor believes that it will be the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 which will help him connect with the audiences. The 30-year-old actor debuted as an actor with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011 and since then has worked in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai.

Though his performances in the films were praised by the critics, none of them proved to be a box office hit, and Saqib now feels that courtesy the superstar’s huge fan following, the dry spell for him will come to an end. “Though my work has been liked in the films that I have done so far, none of them have done the numbers that astound anybody. The films have never graduated to the next step, where people have said, ‘what a film’.

“So I needed that transition happening in life. I am 30-year-old now, having done few films earlier but I am taking Race 3 as my second innings in my career,” Saqib said.

The actor is aware of the fact that the third installment of the Race franchise will reach out to the mass audience and he feels grateful to have got this opportunity to be part of the film. “This film is an opportunity for me to showcase my talent to that many people. I am hoping to reach out to a more wider audience through the sheer reach of Salman bhai, Bobby, and Anil Kapoor sir.”

The actor said the response he received for the trailer of Race 3 is something that he never got even after putting together all of his filmography.

“It is also because of the kind of film it is and Salman’s presence and the other actors present in the film…I am just enjoying the attention I am getting. It has been very overwhelming,” Saqib said.

“We believe we have made a very nice film. It is a 90s film with tons of action, good-looking people, and a good cast. We are hopeful people will like the film.”

It was through Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) that Saqib came in contact with the Dabangg star. Saqib plays for ‘Mumbai Heroes’ team that also has Bobby Deol as one of the players. “We were in Goa once when Bobby told me about him doing Race 3. To my surprise when I reached Mumbai, producer Ramesh Taurani called me saying, he wants to meet me for a film.

“But the same day in the night, I was out with my sister Huma and she told me Salman wants to talk to me, I called him back and he told me there is a role for me in Race 3. I heard the script next day and I jumped at it, it was a great role,” Saqib said. The action thriller film directed by Remo D’Souza also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and is set to release on June 15.

Saqib is equally happy for his sister Huma Qureshi’s soon-to-be-released movie Kaala with south superstar Rajinikanth. It releases on June 7.

“Ramzan is going great for both Huma and me. I am very happy for her and myself, it is a good time for us. I am damn happy for Huma. I think Kaala will be a game changer for her, it is one of the nicest scripts. I am a true blue Rajini sir fan and I am going to watch the film,” Saqib said.

