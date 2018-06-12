Salman Khan: If I am saying ‘kal bataunga’ after script narration, then that film is never happening

After Race 3, Salman Khan will start shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3. After Race 3, Salman Khan will start shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3.

Race 3 actor Salman Khan is often flooded with scripts from several filmmakers. But Dabangg Khan has a simple way of picking up which ones to sign and let go off.

During a media interaction, while promoting Race 3, Salman was asked if he is offered films that satisfy him as an actor. To this, he replied, “I only want to do films which appeal to me instantly. If I am saying ‘kal bataunga’ or ‘give me some time’ after a narration, then that film is never happening.”

Giving out the list of his upcoming films which includes Bharat, Dabangg, Sher Khan, Kick 2 and Remo D’Souza’s dance film, Salman cleared that he hasn’t signed the sequel to his 2008 release Wanted and Anees Bazmee’s No Entry. He said, “There is no Wanted or No Entry happening.” Being his witty self, he added, “But there is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film when he will come and narrate it.”

Also read | Salman Khan on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju: Nobody can play Sanjay Dutt better than himself

The ‘bhaijaan’ of Bollywood didn’t miss on mentioning about the third installment of his superhit franchise Ek Tha Tiger. Salman, on a jovial note, said, “Tiger 3 is happening for sure. I am reading the script and it is called Zoya Zinda Hai.” Divulging more details about his upcoming films, Salman added, “After I return from the Da-Bang tour, I will start shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously. I am returning to the old format of shooting two films together.”

While Salman Khan’s contemporaries in Bollywood have moved ahead from the leading roles and have taken up the role of a father, he continues to headline his movies. Also, the 52-year-old actor is unaffected by the wave of experimentation in the industry. “I am not experimenting and those who are experimenting, not even one percent is succeeding,” stated Salman.

Also read | Salman Khan on Race 3 action: We blew up pretty much everything we bought

About continuing to romance on silver screen, he said, “Till the time you can romance, you can do action and till the time you can do action, you can romance. Its all hands in gloves and when you can do both, you can dance as well.” In Race 3, Salman asked Remo D’Souza for some good dance steps and his reason behind doing it is, “I need to dance otherwise I will be kicked out of the industry.”

Race 3, with an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, will hit the theatres on June 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd