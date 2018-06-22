Salman Khan thanks fans for Race 3 success: It means a lot

Race 3 is the third installment in the action thriller franchise. Race 3 is the third installment in the action thriller franchise.

Race 3 might have been panned by the critics, but looks like Salman Khan’s fans are undeterred. This Eid release has become one of the highest earners of 2018 already, smoothly entering the 100 crore club within days of its release. The third installment in the action thriller franchise also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The Remo D’Souza directorial continues to break records and earn humongous amount of money at the box office. And what better way to thank the audience than a message from Bollywood’s Bhaijaan himself?

Salman Khan on Friday took to Twitter to wrote a heartfelt note for his massive fan base. The superstar tweeted, “I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.”

As a treat for his fans, Salman also attached the Race 3 official mashup video with the message, adding to their excitement. The track is a mix of all the songs from the film.

Race 3 released on June 15. The film has collected over Rs 150 crore until now and going by the pace, it is just a matter of few more days when it will cross Rs 200 crore mark too.

Talking about the box office performance of Race 3, Bobby Deol had earlier said, “I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially.”

The first two films of the Race franchise starred Saif Ali Khan but after the success of Race 3, it looks like the franchise now belongs to Salman Khan. And while the earlier two films were helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, the third film was directed by Remo D’Souza.

