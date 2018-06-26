After Race 3, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in these films

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be busy in the coming months. Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be busy in the coming months.

After tasting success at the domestic and worldwide box office, Race 3 actors Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are gearing up for their upcoming films.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film is the third collaboration of Salman and Ali after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover.

Apart from Bharat, Salman will start working on his second collaboration with Race 3 director Remo D’Souza. The film will be a dance drama.

Salman will make his presence felt in the latter half of this year with his production venture and special appearances. The actor will be launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri. He will also make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Anil Kapoor

Matching up to the busy schedule of Salman Khan is Anil Kapoor. The actor has some interesting films in his kitty. He would be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan.

He will also turn on-screen father for his real-life children – Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. For the first time, Anil will share screen space with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The 61-year-old actor would also be playing Harshvardhan’s father in the Abhinav Bindra biopic.

Anil Kapoor will then be seen in the third installment of Dhamaal franchise. The film, titled Total Dhamaal, will get back the iconic on-screen pairing of Anil and Madhuri after almost two decades.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 actor will next be seen in Drive, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film marks the directorial comeback of Tarun Mansukhani, whose last film was Dostana.

Jacqueline has also signed The Girl on the Train remake.

Bobby Deol

The actor who made a smashing comeback with Race 3 has more to offer. The actor has Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Housefull 4 in his kitty. While Yamla Pagla Deewana is set to release this year, Housefull 4 will release in 2019.

Remo D’Souza

After Race 3, Remo will direct Salman Khan in a dance drama. Some reports suggest that Jacqueline has been offered the role of the female lead. However, there is no confirmation.

Another dance film from the National Award-winning choreographer-turned-director will feature Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. If rumours are to be believed, this will be the third installment of the ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) franchise. The director made an announcement about the project earlier this year.

