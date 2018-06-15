Race 3 movie review and release live updates: Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Race 3 movie review and release live updates: Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has finally hit screens. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

Salman steps into Saif Ali Khan’s shoes for the latest installment of the Race franchise. Talking about his character in Race 3, Salman had said, “This guy (Sikander) has every side. This guy is very sharp. He has got a good humour. He is ruthless and his basic character is that he has suppressed all his emotions and you don’t know what this man is all about till the end of the movie. He has masterminded and planned everything.”

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 will hit theatres in 3D also.