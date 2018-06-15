Race 3 movie review and release live updates: Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about the Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala starrer Race 3.
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has finally hit screens. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.
Salman steps into Saif Ali Khan’s shoes for the latest installment of the Race franchise. Talking about his character in Race 3, Salman had said, “This guy (Sikander) has every side. This guy is very sharp. He has got a good humour. He is ruthless and his basic character is that he has suppressed all his emotions and you don’t know what this man is all about till the end of the movie. He has masterminded and planned everything.”
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 will hit theatres in 3D also.
Live Blog
Talking to indianexpress.com about Race 3, director Remo D'Souza said, “I am a little bit nervous because there is Salman Khan and such a big cast in the movie and then the earlier installments of the franchise film have been done by Abbas Mustan. But I am excited as well and am very happy that the script has turned out to be good and the final product is amazing.”
At two and a half hours, it is a scattershot snoozefest, perking up only when Salman Khan shows up. I never thought, constant readers, that I’d say this, but it has to be said: the only time Race 3 revs up is when Bhai and his lady love exchange a bit of banter: the hell-for-leather parts take a back seat.
Film trade analyst Girish Johar shared on Twitter, "So #Race3 has opened to an EXCELLENT start of around 60% on a wide release, all across, in early shows!!! Early reports are mixed & #Eid being tomorrow ... fingers crossed!"
"Saw #race3 last night.... @BeingSalmanKhan besides being tough and macho there is this cuteness in him that wins all the hearts...Full dhamal film @remodsouza @Jaq @ShahDaisy25 @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @thedeol," tweeted Karanvir Bohra.
Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa said, "@remodsouza loved the film!! It's a action packed entertainer with high energy levels and music to match. Wishing you all the best with #race3. See you in London soon cause it's now #timetodance."
Tusshar Kapoor wished good luck to the team of Race 3. He tweeted, "All the best @RameshTaurani ji, @remodsouza, Team @RaceMovie & ofcourse, the only and only @BeingSalmanKhan for winning the Race once again, starting today!"
Sanjeeda Sheikh wrote on Twitter: "Race 3 one word for it (BLOCKBUSTER)❤️ super visuals and excellent action sequences...15th june book now and get ready for the ride guyss @remodsouza love u 🌹 #race3"
"Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3! Love you personally and professionally :-). I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records! Love. a. @BeingSalmanKhan," Aamir Khan said via Twitter.
Sunny Deol shared on Twitter: "My little brother, all the best.17 years ago #Gadar released on this day.May Race 3 be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team.@thedeol @BeingSalmanKhan @AnilKapoor @tipsofficial @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem"
In an interview with IANS, Saqib Saleem said, "I am confident about Race 3. It will give me certain kind of reach to the mass audience. That is what I need as a young actor, reaching a larger audience with a commercially successful film.”
“This is not the continuation of Race 2. It is a different story of a family where the narration has elements of mystery, power struggle, betrayal and suspense. Jessica fights hard, her punch is real punch, her gun fight is raw! It is great to see that we are getting the opportunity to project ourselves like real fighters and are as strong as our male counterparts. My character fights the way a girl would fight in real life if she is attacked," Jacqueline Fernandez told IANS.
Wishing the Race 3 team on the release of their film, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "Jhakaaaass! Best of luck @remodsouza @anilskapoor for #race3 ! U r d best Anil sir it’s gonna b epic." Along with the tweet, she shared a still of the movie featuring Anil Kapoor.
Maniesh Paul posted on Twitter: "Saw #race3 last nite...amazing action,full dhamaal,paisa wasool!! Congrats @AnilKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25"
“I am playing Sanjana in Race 3 and it is very a dark character in the initial phase of the film but towards the end, it gets transformed into a positive character. I had so much of fun doing action for Race 3. All of us know that for actresses in Bollywood only get few scenes and songs but Race is one such franchise where female actors are given equal importance and they are presented equally with their male counterparts. So, this film is not about any specific actor, it’s about performance," Daisy Shah told IANS.
"All the kicks they have given in the film are lethal. They have really trained hard for it from stretching, kicking, and all that stuff. Watching them fight looks like two men are fighting. Also, their fights have that humour and a bit of sensuality and not just hardcore action, Basically, it has everything to it," said Salman Khan.
"I wanted a very real treatment for Race 3. The action and explosions that you see in the film were all created on set. Fortunately, I had my team supporting my vision completely and delivering their best. The climax scene is an elaborate action sequence that was to be shot with the entire cast. Salman ensured that the gruelling schedule that would otherwise take 10 days to shoot was completed in just 5 days. We had three separate units that were shooting simultaneously on set. The live explosions also had the military's presence for security concern. The entire sequence was an event in itself," revealed Race 3 director Remo D'Souza.
"Though initially visualized on a small scale, we decided to make it larger than life. I designed the scene with the action directors (Tom Struthers and Anil Arsu). Anil sir refused to use a body double. He underwent training sessions in Abu Dabhi before we shot it," remarked Race 3 director Remo D'Souza.
"I am very excited to watch Race 3 in 3D. I don't usually watch 3D films, the last 3D film I watched was Chhota Chetan when I was a kid, now I will directly watch Race 3," said Salman Khan.
In an interview with Indian Express, Bobby Deol said, "“For the first time, I was on a shoot where every actor was in the gym, working out. The film is all about action. Everyone had to be fit. Anil Kapoor is so energetic and Salman has the fire to do better."
Sharing the action trailer of Race 3, Salman Khan wrote, "Next level ka action .. Next level ka thrill toh next level ka Trailer toh banta hai! Enjoy the #Race3ActionTrailer http://bit.ly/Race3ActionTrailer …@Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor @ShahDaisy25 @thedeol @remodsouza @RameshTaurani @Saqibsaleem @FreddyDaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial"
"Best wishes #Race3 @BeingSalmanKhan @anilkapoor @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Asli_Jacqueline @remodsouza @RameshTaurani @Saqibsaleem @shirazwriter," Race and Race 2 director duo Abbas-Mustan said via Twitter.
Colors CEO Raj Nayak tweeted, "Watched #Race3! @remodsouza delivers a blockbuster masala film with twists & turns. @BeingSalmanKhan rocks as always. @AnilKapoor is at his best. @thedeol @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem will make your #Eid movie outing full Paisa Vasool. @RameshTaurani best wishes!"
Race 3 is riding high on expectations with an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol among others. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan. The name is enough. Does one need more reasons to catch Race 3? The Bollywood superstar will be seen in yet another larger-than-life role, with lot of action thrown in for good measure.
2. Action sequences
In an interview, Salman Khan had said, "The whole action team that came onboard for Race 3 is brilliant. Tom Struthers, who directed the action scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai and other Hollywood films including Dunkirk, got his whole team and they are number one in their work. We got to destroy so many cars and we tried all of them on their top speed. The action in Race 3 is not about dinky cars or special effects, we blew up pretty much everything we bought."
