Abbas Mustan on Race 3 failure: Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t

Director duo Abbas Mustan, who directed the first two films in the Race franchise, said a movie’s success or failure depends on the audience. The Race franchise featuring Saif in the lead, had made business at the box office. The third installment saw a change in the team including the actors and director. Race 3 had Salman in the lead with Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala joining him.

Though the film did well at the box office, it was not received as warmly as the previous installments.

When asked if there is little disappointment with Race 3, Abbas said, “They are all our friends, we share a good equation with Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani (producer). We wanted the film to do well. We did wish the film should do well commercially as it was our franchise. And the film did well commercially.” When pointed out that Race 3 was below expectation, Mustan said, “It all depends on the audience, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t work.”

The two were speaking at the success party of Saif Ali Khan’s latest film Baazaar. Asked about collaborating with Saif the director duo, best known for making slick thrillers such as Baazigar, Aitraaz and Humraaz, said, “We are looking for a good script so that we can work together with Saif.”