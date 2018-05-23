Race 3: This is what Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have to say on Daisy Shah’s viral dialogue

Daisy Shah’s infamous dialogue “Our business is our business, none of your business” was being incessantly trolled on Twitter. Daisy Shah’s infamous dialogue “Our business is our business, none of your business” was being incessantly trolled on Twitter.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 trailer may have given Twitterati enough meme fodder but the one scene that has stood out for most social media users is the one featuring Daisy Shah. It is where she mouths the infamous dialogue, “Our business is our business, none of your business.” Well, while Twitter is going beserk with all kinds of memes about the dialogue, Race 3 cast members Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have also joined in.

Showing his support for Daisy, Salman had an interesting answer for some reporters when they spotted him in the city and asked him where he was going. He said, “Beta, Our business is our business, none of your business.” Naturally, that left Daisy elated. Retweeting a link of the viral video, she wrote on Twitter, “This is #epic.”

Even Jacqueline posted a picture with Daisy on her Instagram where the two actors are flaunting their Being Human wardrobe. Jacky captioned the image as, “Our Being Human is our Being Human, none of your Being Human.” A smiling Daisy can also be seen in the picture.

However, sharing her state of mind, Daisy wrote in her Insta story, “To all the people who think they are too smart. Create ur own identity 1st n ‘GET A LIFE’ Wait! I am sure you don’t have any #patheticLosers.” Seems Daisy is not exactly impressed with the memes, right?

When asked how he came on board of the franchise, Salman had told reporters earlier at the trailer launch, “Race 3 script was offered to me two years ago but I didn’t think I fit in the genre. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn’t fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film.”

Earlier, Remo D’Souza, on working with Salman, had said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on June 15, 2018.

