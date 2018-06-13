The other side of Salman Khan’s Race 3 family

The Race 3 team cleared their schedules to spend time with the elderly, cancer patients, women and children at NGO’s and social service institutions. The Race 3 team cleared their schedules to spend time with the elderly, cancer patients, women and children at NGO’s and social service institutions.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem starrer Race 3 is the big release of the week. However, the film’s cast has mostly stayed away from media glare, and have been putting their time to good use.

The Race 3 team cleared their schedules to spend time with the elderly, cancer patients, women and children at NGO’s and social service institutions.

As per sources, Salman Khan has also slashed the promotional budget of Race 3 and has donated over Rs 2 crore to charity.

Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem visited Dr Ernest Borges Memorial Home in Bandra.

Jacqueline Fernandez visited the NAB Lions Home For Aging Blind in Lonavala.

Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem visited The Banyan in Chennai.

Daisy Shah also visited St. Catherine's Home along with Freddy Daruwala.

Bobby Deol was seen on one such visit.

In the age where over-the-top film marketing and promotions are a norm, the Race 3 stars have sure opted for a road less travelled.

Race 3 is all set to hit theatres on June 15.

