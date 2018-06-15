Bobby Deol on Remo D’Souza: He has made a very nice looking film

Bobby Deol’s new avatar in Race 3 is grabbing eyeballs. Bobby Deol’s new avatar in Race 3 is grabbing eyeballs.

It is not just Bobby Deol who is a new entrant in the Race franchise, but even Remo D’Souza who has directed its latest installment – Race 3. While we know how Bollywood’s director duo Abbas-Mustan successfully helmed the first two films, will Remo slip easily into their shoes? While we will get the answer this Friday, Indianexpress.com recently got chatting with Bobby about working with Remo.

Bobby has teamed up with director duo Abbas-Mustan on various hits. Also since Race was initiated by the two, did Bobby miss them on the Race 3 sets? “Abbas-Mustan called me and said we never picked you in Race 1 and Race 2 but we are happy that you are doing Race 3 and you deserve to be in it. They treat me like a younger brother. Remo (D’Souza) is different. For him, this was a big challenge because he had never done an action film and then to work with Salman (Khan) for the first time and a multi-starrer film. You don’t even realise he was on set, he was so calm and composed about everything. He put in all he had and made a very nice looking film,” said Bobby.

Bobby Deol starred in some of the best action thrillers of late 90s and early 2000s, including Gupt and Humraaz. I asked him how the genre has changed, and he opined, “Techniques have changed. It’s become safe doing action and the VFX departments are so good. They create and make every action look bigger than what it is. And things are done faster because time is really important now.”

Further sharing how things have changed over the years, Bobby added, “(Today) Every actor is so well prepared and fit so you have to mould yourself to that if you want to run with the times.”

The cast and crew of Race 3 on the sets. The cast and crew of Race 3 on the sets.

And what about the image of a romantic actor, since Bobby himself was one of the lover boys onscreen during his time? “Times have changed. People’s way of romance has changed. The kids of the new generation. The way they are. It has changed a little bit, but romance can never change completely. Now there is more social media involved where you can be in touch all the time,” he said.

Race 3 also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. It releases on June 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd