Allah Duhai Hai singer Raja Kumari: I’ve been a fan of the Race franchise

Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari, also a rapper, has lent her voice to “Allah Duhai Hai”, the title track of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. She says she has been a fan of the franchise.

“It was really fun to work with Pritam (composer) and his team to bring a new vibe to ‘Allah Duhai Hai’. I’ve been a fan of the ‘Race’ franchise and I am really excited for millions of people around the world to hear this song,” Raja said in a statement.

The California-based artiste Raja Kumari has roots in Andhra Pradesh. She has been performing in India, appearing on reality shows and also teaming up with Indian talent for songs. In a recent interview with IANS, the singer said, “I want to use my time in India wisely and explore the opportunities and try something new. I want to do more stuff in Hindi films. It (Bollywood) has such a great impact on the entire world. The idea that something I write can reach so many more people, that’s exciting for me as a musician.”

Watch | Race 3 song Allah Duhai Hai here:

She further added in the same interview, “In India, everything is Bollywood music. It is the most popular genre. The genre that we are making (in the US) is a new thing here… the independent music. In America, there isn’t much opportunity for Indian singers in mainstream music. It is something that we are trying to change.”

Raja’s latest song in Race 3, “Allah Duhai Hai” hints that there will be several layers of mystery in the film. The Remo D’Souza directorial is the third movie in the action franchise and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Race 3 is set to release on June 15.

