Race 3: The Salman Khan film witnesses massive advance ticket bookings

Race 3 brings back Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez after Kick. Race 3 brings back Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez after Kick.

It seems Race 3 is already racing towards the finishing line at the box office, much before its release. After it was reported that the Salman Khan starrer has already recovered its budget after its satellite rights were sold at a whopping amount. Now, we get to know that the film is having a great run at the ticketing counters before the release this Friday.

As per online ticket booking website BookMyShow, Race 3’s advance ticket sales are soaring ever since the window opened on Sunday. And the Eid holiday is acting as an icing on the cake.

Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “Eid is that time of the year when cinema owners and Salman Khan fans are definitely the most excited. Not only Salman Khan’s biggest releases are lined up for this time, Eid also marks the start of a 5-7 month blockbuster period for the Indian film industry. This is why Race 3 is all set to open the floodgates for huge box office business in the days to come. The Race franchise has gained tremendous popularity among audiences with its earlier two releases, and this time Salman Khan’s Race 3 seems to be the biggest. While the advance sales opened on Sunday in a very limited manner (limited screens and number of shows), it was yesterday (Tuesday) evening when the sales kicked off in the real sense and we expect the film to be a huge blockbuster hit, just like the one Salman Khan delivers every Eid.”

Also read | Celebrities and cricketers catch the first screening of Race 3

Race 3 is the last installment in the popular action franchise. While Salman Khan is replacing Saif Ali Khan from the previous films, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

The Remo D’Souza directorial, which is also Bollywood’s first action movie to have a 3D release, will hit screens on June 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd