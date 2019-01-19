Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal reunite at Uri screening

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has taken the box office by storm. The movie, which has minted Rs 70.94 crore till now, is riding high on the wave of success. The team of the film has already held multiple screenings of the military drama. The most recent one was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam among others.

Alia Bhatt, who has shared screen space with Vicky in Raazi, tweeted, “What a film! @vickykaushal09 I literally have no words for you! You are just something else! Congratulations @AdityaDharFilms & @RonnieScrewvala for putting this film together!! What an experience!!! Fabulous performances!!Fabulous Film @yamigautam @SirPareshRawal #Uri.”

Within a week of its release, Uri is said to have recovered its production cost, which is a remarkable feat in itself. This is especially noteworthy since the movie was helmed by debutant filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Post the success of the movie, the filmmaker spoke to indianexpress.com about the movie’s reception and said, “It’s a brilliant validation for your hard work. I feel blessed to get so much love for my first film. I have given my family and friends something to be happy about.”

“We don’t see such a reaction in multiplexes. It is there in single screens. In multiplexes, people are mostly quiet. But, this time, they were whistling, clapping and hooting. I think that has happened because, inherently, Indians are very patriotic. They connect with the country, the patriotism. That is something which I feel has worked really well,” the director added.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also features Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal among others in significant roles. The film had hit theatres on January 11.