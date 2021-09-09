Raavan Leela trailer: Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood debut questions blind faith, worthy successor to Scam 1992

Pratik Gandhi is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Raavan Leela. And in case you thought he will be seen playing Lord Ram in the costume drama, you landed on the wrong side of the divide. The Scam 1992 actor will be seen playing the demon king, Raavan. The trailer of the movie dropped on Thursday and hints at a hard-hitting story that questions the hypocrisy and double standards of the society.

After ruling the charts with a spectacular performance as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 last year, Pratik Gandhi is back on screen. And for those who had an ounce of a doubt about his craft will be left mesmerised after seeing the trailer of Raavan Leela. If a trailer can leave such a deep impact, we can only expect the film to start a conversation around how we interpret religion.

Raavan Leela is set in the village of Khakhar that’s gearing up for annual Ram-Leela. Pratik plays the role of Raja Ram Joshi, an enthusiastic actor who gets the role of Raavan on the stage, but in real life, falls in love with the girl in village who portrays Sita (Aindrita Ray). As the duo get deeply involved into their characters, lines start getting blurred and the two fight blind faith in the society. Will Raavan and Sita be a match in real life or will they succumb to the people around them who are blindfolded by fake religious beliefs, unable to differentiate between real and reel?

The concluding scene in the trailer, a candid chat between Pratik Gandhi and co-actor Ankur Vikal is a scene-stealer. Pratik asks Ankur why only his Raavan gets to be the villain despite Ram also insulting and cutting the nose of his mythological sister Shurpanakha.

Raavan Leela has a remarkable music and background score that seems to teleport audience into hinterland Gujarat. The colour palette of the film looks appealing too, and so does its supporting cast including Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh and others.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela will have a theatrical release on October 1.