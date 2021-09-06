Raavan Leela teaser: Pratik Gandhi’s transformation into the demon king is impressive, watch

The makers of Raavan Leela shared the teaser of their upcoming film, which stars Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The teaser opens with a couple of kids standing in front of a Raavan effigy on the eve of Dussehra, a festival celebrated across the country. Soon, we meet Pratik dressed as the demon king. He is part of a play called Raavan Leela and he can be heard delivering dialogues that talk about greatness of the demon king.

In the very first glimpse of the film, Pratik makes a lasting impression as Raavan. Talking about the film, Pratik shared, “Not every film gives you an opportunity to work as two diverse personalities at one time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. This will stay with me as an all-time learning experience and I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theaters!” The film, directed by Hardik Gajjar, will head to the theaters on October 1.

More on Pratik Gandhi | Pratik Gandhi collaborates with Hansal Mehta again after Scam 1992, to work on a family drama

Raavan is one of the most popular villains in the Indian mythology. Over the years, filmmakers have explored the character in various manners. Pratik’s film looks like a perfect tale to watch this Dussehra. Apart from Raavan Leela, even Om Raut’s Adipurush will see Saif Ali Khan play the role of the demon king.

Earlier in an interview, Saif said the role is “fun to play” and revealed the physical transformation he is undergoing for the Prabhas-starrer.

“He (Om Raut) is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India’s Satan, he’s the demon king. And I guess what drives him is vanity. He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there – the doom that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play, in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster,” Saif told Film Companion in an interview.

Adipurush will release in August next year.