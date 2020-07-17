Raat Akeli Hai trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui unravels family secrets in this whodunit

Raat Akeli Hai is a part of 17 originals which are set to premiere on Netflix. Raat Akeli Hai is a part of 17 originals which are set to premiere on Netflix.

Netflix India on Friday dropped the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The film is a part of 17 originals which are set to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming weeks.

Raat Akeli Hai follows police officer Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin) who is out to investigate the murder of a local politician. The intriguing trailer gives a sneak peek into Jatil’s attempts at unravelling the truth behind the gun-shot that killed the victim during his second wedding. While his family continues to call it an accident, Jatil believes there’s more to what meets the eye. From the politician’s first wife to daughter to even his widow played by Radhika, everyone is a suspect for him.

The trailer is loaded with interesting moments. Radhika Apte’s mysterious character is one of the high points. The film also boasts of a solid ensemble cast – Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Talking about Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that draws you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey.” Further adding how his Jatil is a social misfit, he said, “He is always in search of justice – and does not rest until he finds out the truth.”

The film also marks the return of Radhika Apte to the Netflix world post Ghoul in 2018. Calling it a homecoming, she said, “I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious. She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me.”

Raat Akeli Hai is the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. Produced by RSVP and Macguffin Pictures, it will premiere on Netflix on July 31.

