Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai to release on Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai will premiere on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai will premiere on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, Raat Akeli Hai will release on Netflix. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan.

Raat Akeli Hai revolves around a tough cop who investigates a high profile murder in a small town. As he gets deeper into the dark past of the victim’s family, a toxic patriarchy gets unraveled, and he realises there’s more to what meets the eye.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte made the announcement about Raat Akeli Hai’s Netflix release by giving a glimpse of their characters.

Raat Akeli Hai also stars Aditya Srivastava, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya, Khalid Tyabji and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have earlier shared screen space in Manjhi: The Mountain Man. They were both a part of Netflix’s Sacred Games as well.

Shweta earlier said in a statement, “I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with Nawaz bhai again in Raat Akeli Hai. Incidentally, Haraamkhor was my debut film as it had been shot before Masaan. However, it released later. I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu also released digitally a few months ago. The film, which also starred Anurag Kashyap, released on ZEE5.

