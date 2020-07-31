Raat Akeli Hai movie release LIVE UPDATES

Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix. Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai is finally streaming on Netflix. The movie, which also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Abhijeet and Tigmanshu Dhulia, has been helmed by Honey Trehan. Raat Akeli Hai marks the directorial debut of the casting director.

The premise of Raat Akeli Hai is centred around the murder of a wealthy patriarch called Raghubeer Singh. Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is assigned the case and all of his prime suspects belong to Singh’s family. However, a large portion of his attention is focused on Raghubeer’s wife and former mistress Radha, played by Radhika Apte. Jatil Yadav suspects Radha’s involvement in the murder as she would have been the one to gain the most monetarily after her husband’s death.

Interestingly, before Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have featured together in Sacred Games and Manjhi The Mountain Man.

Also read | Raat Akeli Hai review: Nawazuddin-starrer is sufficiently twisty

Sharing her experience of working with Nawazuddin once again, the actor said, “Nawaz is one of the finest actors in the country. The good thing about him is that he is always present in the moment. He reacts to you. He doesn’t come to the sets prepared. So we can just play along with our parts, improvise a lot, and see what comes along.”

Radhika also spoke about her character in Raat Akeli Hai. She told PTI, “Radha is the mistress of the man who is killed. She has had a very difficult life, so she thinks that there is basically nothing to lose. She’s feisty. She can come across as arrogant and rude, but she is quite matter of fact. There are a lot of things in her which I found more progressive than other people. But we don’t know whether she is tricking you or not.”