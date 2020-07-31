scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
Top News
Live now

Raat Akeli Hai movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2020 2:24:32 pm
raat akeli hai, nawazuddin siddiqui Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai is finally streaming on Netflix. The movie, which also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Abhijeet and Tigmanshu Dhulia, has been helmed by Honey Trehan. Raat Akeli Hai marks the directorial debut of the casting director.

The premise of Raat Akeli Hai is centred around the murder of a wealthy patriarch called Raghubeer Singh. Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is assigned the case and all of his prime suspects belong to Singh’s family. However, a large portion of his attention is focused on Raghubeer’s wife and former mistress Radha, played by Radhika Apte. Jatil Yadav suspects Radha’s involvement in the murder as she would have been the one to gain the most monetarily after her husband’s death.

Interestingly, before Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have featured together in Sacred Games and Manjhi The Mountain Man.

Also read | Raat Akeli Hai review: Nawazuddin-starrer is sufficiently twisty

Sharing her experience of working with Nawazuddin once again, the actor said, “Nawaz is one of the finest actors in the country. The good thing about him is that he is always present in the moment. He reacts to you. He doesn’t come to the sets prepared. So we can just play along with our parts, improvise a lot, and see what comes along.”

Radhika also spoke about her character in Raat Akeli Hai. She told PTI, “Radha is the mistress of the man who is killed. She has had a very difficult life, so she thinks that there is basically nothing to lose. She’s feisty. She can come across as arrogant and rude, but she is quite matter of fact. There are a lot of things in her which I found more progressive than other people. But we don’t know whether she is tricking you or not.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Raat Akeli Hai.

14:24 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Sharib Hashmi wishes luck to Honey Trehan

Actor Sharib Hashmi wished debut director Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai. He wrote on Twitter, "Wish you alllll the verrry besssst
@HoneyTrehan bhaii #RaatAkeliHai." 

14:04 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Our verdict

"A few of the bits and pieces in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai feel a bit contrived, but not enough to take the enjoyment away from a film which has a terrific sense of time and place, and a crime in which everyone has stakes," writes Shubhra Gupta. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen donning the role of a cop in the film, told Outlook that he found a lot of similarities with Jatil Yadav.

Further explaining what he meant, the actor said, "The most important thing is that this particular character has a lot of complex about the way he looks. In my real life too, I have a complex about my 'rang roop.' I consider myself to be ugly. His insecurities and my insecurities are very similar and that made it easy for me to get into the skin of Jatil Yadav.”

"The role was definitely difficult, but the director gave a lot of clarity. He had opened up about the role very clearly before the shooting started. I play the role of a character who is a thorough professional and understands the hierarchy well and there is a lot of transformation in the character from what it was in the beginning to the end," Nawaz added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Ghoomketu. He will soon be seen in the romantic drama Bole Chudiyan. Meanwhile, Radhika Apte made her presence felt in The Wedding Guest and Liberte: A Call to Spy last year. She also has the Apple TV series Shantaram in her kitty, where she will be seen alongside Charlie Hunnam.

