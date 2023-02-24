scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Raashii Khanna asked to reveal if she’s closer to Shahid Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Nobody, none’

Raashii Khanna worked with Shahid Kapoor in the recent Prime Video series Farzi, and will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film Yodha.

raashii khanna with shahid kapoorRaashii Khanna with Shahid Kapoor and Farzi directors Raj and DK. (Photo: Raashii Khanna/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Raashii Khanna asked to reveal if she’s closer to Shahid Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Nobody, none’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Raashii Khanna, who made a comeback to the Hindi film industry after working for several years in the South, fielded a series of questions about her co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda. She said that she isn’t really close to either Shahid or Sidharth, with whom she worked on the Prime Video series Farzi and the upcoming action film Yodha, respectively.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raashii was asked to choose between Shahid and Sidharth, on the basis of who she’s more friendly with. She said with a laugh, “Nobody, none.” Raashii explained, “There is no difference between my equation with Shahid or Sid. I’m sort of close to both. I can’t put one above the other. With Shahid, there’s a lot that I learnt as an actor, because I’ve seen his work. I’d sit with him and discuss scenes, and see what he was bringing to the table. With Sid, I had more conversations about spirituality, which I never thought I would have. I never thought he had that side. Both are very different things that I bonded over.”

Also read |Raashii Khanna loves her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, says ‘something amazing is coming your way’

She said that nobody can dance quite like Jr NTR, with whom she worked on the 2017 film Jai Lava Kusa, and said that not many people recognise what a genuinely nice person Vijay Deverakonda is. Asked about her contemporary Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii said, “I think me and Sam have this mutually respectful relationship, where any time she sees something of mine she messages me and any time I see something of hers I message her. Both of us thrive on the fact that we work very hard. She always makes sure that when she likes something, she is very vocal about it. There is a sort of respectful love that we have.”

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invas...

Raashii returned to the Hindi industry with the Hotstar series Rudra: Edge of Darkness, which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. But she said that she was cast in and started working on Farzi before that. Yodha, also starring Disha Patani, is slated for a July release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
Next Story

Adani Group to hold Asia fixed-income roadshow next week

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close