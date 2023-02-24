Raashii Khanna asked to reveal if she’s closer to Shahid Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Nobody, none’

Actor Raashii Khanna, who made a comeback to the Hindi film industry after working for several years in the South, fielded a series of questions about her co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda. She said that she isn’t really close to either Shahid or Sidharth, with whom she worked on the Prime Video series Farzi and the upcoming action film Yodha, respectively.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Raashii was asked to choose between Shahid and Sidharth, on the basis of who she’s more friendly with. She said with a laugh, “Nobody, none.” Raashii explained, “There is no difference between my equation with Shahid or Sid. I’m sort of close to both. I can’t put one above the other. With Shahid, there’s a lot that I learnt as an actor, because I’ve seen his work. I’d sit with him and discuss scenes, and see what he was bringing to the table. With Sid, I had more conversations about spirituality, which I never thought I would have. I never thought he had that side. Both are very different things that I bonded over.”

She said that nobody can dance quite like Jr NTR, with whom she worked on the 2017 film Jai Lava Kusa, and said that not many people recognise what a genuinely nice person Vijay Deverakonda is. Asked about her contemporary Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii said, “I think me and Sam have this mutually respectful relationship, where any time she sees something of mine she messages me and any time I see something of hers I message her. Both of us thrive on the fact that we work very hard. She always makes sure that when she likes something, she is very vocal about it. There is a sort of respectful love that we have.”

Raashii returned to the Hindi industry with the Hotstar series Rudra: Edge of Darkness, which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. But she said that she was cast in and started working on Farzi before that. Yodha, also starring Disha Patani, is slated for a July release.