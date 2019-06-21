Toggle Menu
Raanjhanaa helped me grow as a director, says Aanand L Rai

Raanjhanaa, featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, chronicles the journey of Sunder and Zoya, as they travel through the realms of life. When Sunder discovers that Zoya loves someone else, he sacrifices his love.

Aanand L Rai Raanjhanaa
Raanjhanaa clocked six years Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aanand L Rai, whose romantic-drama Raanjhanaa clocked six years Friday, says he considers the film instrumental in his growth as a filmmaker.

The 2013 movie, featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, chronicles the journey of Sunder and Zoya, as they travel through the realms of life. When Sunder discovers that Zoya loves someone else, he sacrifices his love.

“It is a film which helped me grow and a film which was a necessity for me. Bringing the story of Kundan and Zoya to the audience made me strong and fearless.

“The overwhelming love and response which the audience gave to this film will always be very close to my heart. I will always be grateful to them, to Sonam and Dhanush and the entire team of ‘Raanjhanaa’ for making this happen,” Rai said in a statement here.

Sonam also celebrated the film’s landmark as the actor took to Instagram to share an emotional note.

“Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even six years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless. @arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @reallyswara @abhaydeol #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa,” the actor wrote.

