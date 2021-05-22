Remembering Raam Laxman: Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, Kabootar Ja Ja and other hits

Popularly known as Raam Laxman, music composer Vijay Patil, died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who collaborated with him on many hit albums, mourned his death as she wrote on Twitter, “He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects.”

The music composer gave the Indian music industry some of its most memorable melodies with albums like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Patthar Ke Phool, among many others. Here are 10 of the best songs composed by the veteran musician.

Maye Ni Maye

Kabootar Ja Ja

Didi Tera Dewar Deewana

Mere Rang Mein

Dil Deewana

Maiyya Yashodha

Chhote Chhote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya

Kabhi Tu Chaliya Lagta Hai

Mhare Hiwde Mein Naache Mor

Deva Ho Deva Ganpati Deva

RIP Raam Laxman