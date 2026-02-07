After debut with Govinda, life as a pop icon and MTV VJ, Raageshwari’s career came to a halt post illness at 25; called stardom a ‘dangerous trap’

In the Indian film industry, several personalities arrive like a storm—becoming overnight sensations, omnipresent for a brief period—only to disappear just as suddenly, leaving audiences wondering, “Whatever happened to them?” One such name is Raageshwari. Raageshwari entered the industry as a model and made her acting debut at just 16 with Govinda and Chunky Panday-starrer Aankhen.

The film’s success instantly catapulted her into the spotlight. But acting was only one facet of her talent. She soon emerged as a pop icon of the 1990s, delivering chart-topping albums like Duniya, Pyaar Ka Rag, Sach Ka Saath and Y2K – Saal Do Hazaar. She also became a household name as an MTV VJ, with Ek Do Teen with Raageshwari among the channel’s most popular shows.

After ruling the ’90s with remarkable ease, the year 2000 changed everything – almost overnight.

Chunky Pandey, Raageshwari, Ritu Shivpuri and Govinda in film Aankhen. Chunky Pandey, Raageshwari, Ritu Shivpuri and Govinda in film Aankhen.

Left side of Raageshwari’s face was paralysed when she was 25

On the eve of the new millennium, Raageshwari launched Y2K – Saal Do Hazaar, a collaboration with her father. At the time, she was battling malaria while shooting for the music video. Soon after, her health deteriorated, and within a week of the album’s release, she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. The condition paralysed the left side of her face and caused a slur in her speech. At just 25, the ever-energetic Raageshwari quietly stepped away from the film industry, having already established herself as an actor, pop star and one of MTV’s most recognisable faces.

The illness left her bedridden for four years. Yet, the setback did not break her spirit. During this phase, she turned to physiotherapy and yoga, practices that would eventually redefine her life. Writing about the experience in an Instagram caption, Raageshwari shared, “I started yoga in 2000 during my facial paralysis. I would visit with my lop-sided face and low morale in a packed class of hundreds of students.”

Reflecting on her strict yoga gurus, she wrote, “They taught me yoga is to look within, to awaken my inner self. I had to build humility to admit my own flaws and limitations as well as applaud my strengths.”

After quitting films, yoga transformed Raageshwari’s life

Raageshwari later shared, “Yoga was never a workout for me but a work-in. I practised yoga merely for health reasons, and yes, it transformed my health, fitness and flexibility. But it also transformed everything else in my life. It showed me the bright path of humility, acceptance, kindness, simplicity and patience—for oneself and others.”

That inner transformation shaped her future. With yoga and medical treatment aiding her recovery, Raageshwari reinvented herself as a mindfulness and manifestation coach, while continuing her love for music through performances at private and public events.

Film star Arjun Rampal, Aman Verma, Priti Hiranandani and Raageshwari encouraging the participants before flagging off the final race of Hakone Go Karting Championship. (Photo: Express archive) Film star Arjun Rampal, Aman Verma, Priti Hiranandani and Raageshwari encouraging the participants before flagging off the final race of Hakone Go Karting Championship. (Photo: Express archive)

Raageshwari’s move to London, married at 39

In 2012, she moved to London, where she met her now-husband, Sudhanshu Swaropp KC. The two married in 2014. Speaking about their relationship, Raageshwari once shared, “Never felt the need to post birthday messages or anniversary wishes as we both write handwritten notes to each other like children. He is also absent on social media, so it would seem bizarre to post messages here.”

She further revealed, “I was 39 and Sudhanshu was 41 when we got married. We were kindly introduced by my beloved sister-in-law Nidhi and our parents. We communicated for six months through letters—hopelessly slow. When we finally spoke, it felt like a homecoming. We chase good character more than wealth, love more than power, and picnics more than glitzy restaurants in London.”

Raageshwari added, “We are mindful in making the right choices every day to enhance peace in our home, remembering that each word we speak and every corner of our home is sacred.”

Now a life coach helping people build self-confidence and self-esteem, Raageshwari has often spoken about her own vulnerability. In another Instagram post, she reflected on her spiritual journey alongside a therapist friend, writing, “I grew up as an MTV VJ and pop singer in India—completely unaware of the spiritual power within our culture. We both changed our lives after setbacks. Me after facial paralysis, a broken relationship and a career downfall.” She added, “And now, in our own beautiful ways, we’re finding our way back—to our roots, our rituals and the ancient wisdom that understands the mind, body and soul connection.”

Though she now lives in London, Raageshwari has never forgotten her roots. A mother to a baby girl named Samaya, she makes it a ritual to bring her daughter to India every year. In one post, she shared, “Samaya is lucky to spend every summer in India celebrating Independence Day. She learns about Gandhiji and our brave soldiers, reads Rabindranath Tagore’s poems, and enjoys great food, music and dance.”

Raageshwari described stardom as a ‘dangerous trap’

Despite her glamorous beginnings, Raageshwari shows no longing for the life she left behind. She continues to find balance between public success and inner peace. Recalling a high-profile performance in London, she wrote, “It was a grand evening of gowns, glam and perfection. And yet, it felt so different from my mindfulness speaking events, where I sit cross-legged on the floor, connect heart-to-heart, and can be the first to arrive and the last to leave.”

Reflecting on stardom, she added, “It reminds me why so many actors feel lonely or disillusioned. Stardom puts you on a pedestal and, if you’re not careful, quietly strips you of humility. That’s a dangerous trap—it pulls you away from the simple moments that make us whole.” Explaining why mindfulness anchors her life, Raageshwari wrote, “The real me isn’t just the person in the gown. It’s the one waking my child, making breakfast, sipping chai with elders, writing my book. The gown may have sparkled last night, but these ordinary moments are where my soul truly shines.”

Actress Raageshwari in tv programme KUCH KEHTI HAI YEH DHUN. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Raageshwari in tv programme KUCH KEHTI HAI YEH DHUN. (Photo: Express Archive)

Raageshwari doesn’t own a car

Despite living comfortably, Raageshwari has chosen simplicity—she doesn’t even own a car. “I walk my daughter to school every day. I use public transport. Only when I’m hosting or performing do I take a black cab. Each day, I learn how to walk the calming path of a simple life,” she shared.

Though away from the limelight, her friendships within Bollywood remain intact, with Farah Khan among her closest friends. Remembering their bond, Raageshwari wrote, “Farah was and still is the kindest. No wonder the world loves her.” Even today, Farah remains a constant presence in Raageshwari’s life—sometimes through comments, sometimes through quiet likes. Lifting experiences from her personal life, Raageshwari is also a successful author.