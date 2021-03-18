Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha leave for Ayodhya, call it a ‘special film’

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha leave for Ayodhya for the muhurat shot of Ram Setu. (Photos: Varinder Chawla, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have taken off for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the muhurat shot of their upcoming film, Ram Setu. The trio was seen at a private airport in Kalina, Mumbai, on Thursday morning. While muhurat will take place in Ayodhya, the film will be shot in Mumbai.

Akshay, who plays an archaeologist in the film, also took to his social media platforms to share details of their Ayodhya schedule for the film’s muhurat shot. Sharing a picture of himself with Jacqueline and Nushrratt, he wrote, “A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Ram Setu, as described by Akshay, is a film that would be “a bridge between generations past, present and future.” It is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Tere Bin Laden, The Zoya Factor and the recent Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced that the streaming giant will be co-producing the Akshay Kumar starrer action-adventure drama, which is touted as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”. The other two production houses backing the film are Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Following Ram Setu’s theatrical release, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.