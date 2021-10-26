R Madhavan’s 16-year-old son Vedaant wins 7 medals at swimming championship, fans call him a ‘proud father’

Actor R Madhavan is a proud dad as his 16-year-old son Vedaant won seven medals for Maharashtra in swimming in a recently-concluded championship. At the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru, Vedaant has won seven medals.

The 16-year-old has brought home four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, as per reports. He represented Maharashtra at the competition and won silver in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events, reported The Bridge.

Madhavan, a doting father, has always supported and appreciated his son’s endeavours. Earlier this year Maddy had shared a picture of his son along with his team and had congratulated them on a big win.

On Vedaant’s 16th birthday in August, Maddy had called himself a “blessed father”. He had taken to his social media platforms and written, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”

On several occasions, Madhavan has shared his excitement on his son’s various achievements in swimming skills. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in 2018 and Amazon Prime Video’s Nishabdham in 2020. He will next be seen starring in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in the titular role which he has also written and directed.