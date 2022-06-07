R Madhavan, wife Sarita celebrate 23rd marriage anniversary, share rare pics from wedding: ‘More in love with you now…’

Actor R Madhavan is a complete family man, and he has proved it on several occasions, with his family oriented social media posts. The actor, who is presently in the US to promote his upcoming directorial debut — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect — celebrated 23 years of togetherness with his wife Sarita Birje on June 6.

Madhavan shared a throwback picture from his wedding with Sarita and wrote, “How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started.. 😘😘😘❤️❤️ Happy anniversary wifey 😘😘😘.” It’s an epic throwback photo and they look like a couple made in heaven.”

The actor tied the knot on June 6, 1999. The two are proud parents of their son Vedaant, who is an international swimming champion.

While Madhavan took the nostalgia route to celebrate their special day, Sarita shared an adorable set of ‘then and now’ pictures of them to wish him their anniversary. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “23 yrs of togetherness ❤️❤️ Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love❤️🤗.”

Madhavan and Sarita’s love story is straight out of a Bollywood rom com, where after dating for eight-long years, they tied the knot in the year 1999, and have been setting major couple goals since then. Their social media posts about and for each other have always had their fans by delight. Take a look at some of their loved up posts here:

In one of the posts shared by the actor, he had wished a very happy birthday to Shah Rukh Khan with a picture that also featured Sarita.

The actor and his wife are currently living in Dubai to help their swimmer son Vedaant prepare for Olympics.

While Madhavan and Sarita do give a few glimpses of their family lives on social media, they have managed to keep their personal life private, and end up cheering for each other’s work.

On the work front, Madhavan is preparing for the release of Rocketery: the Nambi Effect, which premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this year. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.