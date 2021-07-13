R Madhavan, wife Sarita Birje catch up with Shilpa Shirodkar in Dubai, see photo

R Madhavan and his wife are currently in Dubai. (Photo: Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram)

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje recently caught up with actor Shilpa Shirodkar and her partner Apresh Ranjit in Dubai. Shirodkar shared a photo of the get-together on her Instagram handle on Monday.

The photo featured Madhavan, Sarita, Shilpa and her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

Shilpa Shirodkar remarked that she looked forward to more such hangouts in future. She captioned the photo, “An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple ❤️ @msaru15 thank you for making it happen and @actormaddy looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chitchatting ❤️ #lifeindubai #friends #family.”

Madhavan and Shilpa’s sister Namrata Shirodkar have shared screen space in several movies, including Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Kettavarellam Padalam.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Charlie. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which the actor has also directed.