R Madhavan, wife move to Dubai to help son Vedaant train for Olympics 2026: ‘His vocation is more important than my career’

R Madhavan‘s son Vedaant has already started his preparation for the Olympics 2026. However, due to the lack of facilities in the country at the moment, the actor has moved to Dubai to help his son train.

Vedaant is already a national swimming champion and Madhavan and his wife wanted him to have the best of facilities as he preps up for the biggest sporting competition. In an interview, the actor confirmed that the family is in Dubai so that his son can have the access to large pools.

“The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita (his wife) and I are right by his side,” Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star also opened up about his son not taking up acting. Sharing that as parents they have always believed in going along with what their child wanted to do in life. “He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud,” he said.

The actor also had a word of advice for all star-parents. Stating that they should let their child fly, he added that he has no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. “His chosen vocation is far more important to me than my own career,” he said.

While R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he was recently seen in Netflix’s Decoupled. The series based on new-age relationships and marriage saw him play a pulp-fiction writer Arya Iyer. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor, who’s been married for 22 years spoke about the changes that he has seen in terms of marriage and relationships.

“I think people are quitting so easily. Priority ki vaat lag gayi hai (nobody cares about priorities). Also, there are so many distractions and pressures, especially put by the corporates and trends. That makes you feel inadequate. It’s undue pressure. I think it’s important to recognise what is important. In the end, it all cuts down to a simple life, with a companion. I think if we look at the relationship shared by most of our parents, we will know it’s not so complicated.”