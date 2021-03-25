R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19 after Aamir Khan, references 3 Idiots: ‘Farhan has to follow Rancho’

Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media to inform his followers about his coronavirus-positive, while mentioning the film 3 Idiots.

Madhavan tested positive just a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan also tested positive for the virus. Referring to the Raju Hirani film, Madhavan shared on Instagram, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

R Madhavan shared his COVID-19 result in his Instagram story. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram story) R Madhavan shared his COVID-19 result in his Instagram story. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram story)

Madhavan had recently shared a video on Instagram from the set of Amriki Pandit in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, “Shoot in Bhopal… with tons of precautions.”

Madhavan was last seen in Maara, which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor is also working on Rocketry where he plays the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is also writing, directing and producing the film.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Saraf, among many others have tested positive for COVID-19.