scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

R Madhavan-starrer Dhokha Round D Corner to release in theatres in Sep

Dhokha - Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar among others.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 7:35:40 am
Dhokha - Round D CornerPoster of R Madhavan's Dhokha - Round D Corner movie. (Photo: TSeries/Twitter)

Actor R Madhavan‘s upcoming film Dhokha – Round D Corner will be released theatrically on September 23, the makers announced on Thursday.

Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Hindi-language suspense thriller is directed by Kookie Gulati of The Big Bull fame. The announcement was made by Bhushan Kumar-led T-series in a post on Twitter.

Also Read |Madhavan: ‘I was offered Ghajini, I didn’t like the story’

“#DhokhaRoundDCorner gets a release date! #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar #KhushaliiKumar starrer suspense drama directed by #KookieGulati is set to release on September 23, 2022,” the production house tweeted along with the film’s official poster.

The film is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and follows their unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false,” the synopsis of the film read.

Best of Express Premium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
More Premium Stories >>

Dhokha – Round D Corner is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

neetu
As Neetu Kapoor turns 64, her best photos with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement