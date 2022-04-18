R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins gold at Danish Open 2022, proud father says ‘Overwhelmed and humbled’

Actor R Madhavan is a proud father, after his son Vedaant Madhavan won a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Madhavan shared a clip on his Instagram handle, where Vedaant is receiving his medal. According to his caption, his 16-year-old son won the medal in the 800m swimming championship and finished in 8:17.28 minutes.

“GOLD…. With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team,” R Madhavan wrote.

Several industry stars dropped in their good wishes to Madhavan. Mandira Bedi wrote, “Brilliant Maddy. Congratulations you must be so proud.” Sophie Chaudry commented, “How awesome Maddy!!! I’m sure it’s the first of many!! Congrats to you , sarita and above all Vedaant.”

Shilpa Shirodkar was thrilled too. She wrote, “Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear…” Others like Priya Mani, Rohit Bose Roy, Esha Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Aanand L Rai, Sikandar Kher, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tannaz Irani sent their wishes.

In December 2021, there was news that Madhavan and his wife have moved to Dubai to ensure best training for their son.

R Madhavan‘s son Vedaant has already started his preparation for the Olympics. However, due to the lack of facilities in the country amid the pandemic, the actor has moved to Dubai to help his son train.

Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita (his wife) and I are right by his side.”