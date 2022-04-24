R Madhavan’s son Vedaant says ‘didn’t want to live in dad’s shadow,’ speaks about his parents’ sacrifices

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan, who recently won a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, opened up on how he wanted to make a name for himself and not just be recognised as R Madhavan’s son.

“I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan son,” Vedaant told DD India.

He added that he is grateful for his family’s support and opened up on the sacrifices his parents have made for him. “They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai,” he said.

At the end of the conversation, when asked about Madhavan’s upcoming directorial Rocketry, Vedaant revealed it is an “extraordinary” and “touching” film. “It is amazing how my father was able to grasp the concept,” he concluded.

Last year, R Madhavan and his family shifted to Dubai to make it easy for his son Vedaant to prepare for Olympics.

Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita (his wife) and I are right by his side.”

He had also penned a post, talking about his son’s aspirations. “Let your child fly freely. Don’t stop him or her from pursuing any career. I’ve no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. His chosen vocation is far more important to me than my own career. I’ll do what it takes to take him where he wants to go in life,” Madhavan said.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Decoupled. He is now looking forward to Rocketry and The Railway Men. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama, based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. The film is written, produced and directed by Madhavan, who also features in the lead role. The film is said to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance.