R Madhavan celebrates son’s win at Asian Age Group Championships

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has won the silver medal at the ongoing 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships 2019 in Bengaluru. The actor took to Instagram to share his son’s achievement.

Madhavan wrote, “India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India .🙏🙏🙏🙏” Vedaant is part of a group that has won the medal at the swimming event. The nine-day swimming competition in Bengaluru has over 1200 participants from 40 countries.

Vedaant has been swimming at the competitive level for a while now. Madhavan often shares his son’s achievements on social media. Last year, Madhavan had posted, “Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings .”

When Vedaant got a chance to meet his idol Michael Phelps, Madhavan was ecstatic to share that on Instagram as well.

On the work front, Madhavan is presently working on the biopic of Nambi Narayanan titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays the lead role in the film which he is also directing. Madhavan was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.