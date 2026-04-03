R Madhavan sneaks into theatre to catch Dhurandhar 2 with audience, video goes viral

Actor R Madhavan recently surprised fans by going incognito to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge in a Mumbai theatre, choosing to experience the film just like a regular viewer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Amid the film’s massive box office success and growing buzz, Madhavan quietly blended into the crowd and watched the film without drawing attention, taking in audience reactions firsthand.

The candid moment surfaced online after exhibitor Akkshay Rathie shared glimpses from the screening on social media.

Watch R Madhavan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsMobile (@newsmobileindia)

In the visuals, Madhavan appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the theatrical experience, enjoying the film alongside fans. Adding a playful touch, Rathie captioned the moment, “ISI can make whatever plans they want to. Just let them know, Ajay Sanyal has his eyes on them all the time! Such a fun time catching #DhurandharTheRevenge again with @actormaddy! Missed you, @rampal72!”

Following the screening, Rathie also shared a picture with the actor with the caption, “Such a fun evening with some of the most incredible people I know from varied fields! @aditidugar & @adityavdugar run India’s No 1 rated restaurant @masquerestaurant, @ankit_vision is the founder of India’s top drone manufacturing company @lifeatideaforge & @actormaddy is, well…MADDY (needs no introduction beyond that)! The kind of memories you cherish for long.”

See R Madhavan’s photo here:

Madhavan’s decision to watch the film incognito reflects his curiosity to gauge real audience reactions, as Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream run in cinemas and garners widespread appreciation.

R Madhavan’s role in Dhurandhar

In Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a sharp, calculating intelligence officer who operates in the shadows to outmaneuver threats against the nation. His character is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval.

Ram Gopal Varma’s praise for Madhavan

Earlier, Madhavan took to X to share a heart-touching note that he received from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The actor shared on X, “Got this message from @RGVzoomin. Sir .. Had to show off and share it:

“Let’s keep celebrating cinema that dares to go as deep as Dhurandhar. Coming to your work it stands up as one of the most quietly commanding performances I ever saw .. In a high octane espionage thriller packed with explosive action, larger than life heroism, and raw patriotic intensity,instead of chasing the spotlight you simply anchored it with a stillness that amplifies volumes.

Story continues below this ad

From the film’s gripping opening, the tense negotiations during the hijack scenario to the calculated orchestration of a long term infiltration mission into enemy territory, the way you played the cerebral core of Operation Dhurandhar is highly commendable because there is no precedent for this design. You carry the helplessness of an entire nation on your shoulders, yet channel it into a cold, precise strategy rather than displaying overt emotion.

What makes your portrayal exceptional is its restraint. In a film where Ranveer Singh delivers explosive energy and the ensemble brings intensity, you have chosen subtlety not relying on loud dialogues or dramatic outbursts, but on micro expressions, a measured voice with an aura of quiet authority. Even in seemingly simple scenes a phone call, a strategy meeting, or a moment of disappointment you conveyed layers of inner conflict, moral weight, and unyielding determination.

In an era where heroism often screams for attention, you reminded me of the strength in silence. Without being flashy you made me believe in the invisible hands that protect a nation by being the strategist who plans years ahead while others react in the moment.

Your work here is a masterclass in understated intensity. It is the kind of performance that demands multiple viewings . If cinema is about making the extraordinary feel profoundly real, you delivered that in spades with your portrayal of Ajay Sanyal .”

Story continues below this ad

The actor R Madhavan added, “This message from you sir is what gives me the courage to continue with the crazy choices I make. I want you to know that your message did not just serve its purpose, but has gone far beyond it to reassure me as an artist. It is impossible to express the full extent of my gratitude in words, but for what it’s worth sir …thank you so so very much for being the wind beneath the wings for all of us. I shall store this message forever. God bless you, sir. Much much Love and respect.”

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 has recorded an India gross of Rs 1,122.17 crore and net collections of Rs 937.32 crore till now. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,492.17 crore.

WATCH: Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE — India’s Most Credible Film Awards Are Back!