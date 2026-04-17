Madhavan and Sarita’s love story: How a student’s thank-you dinner turned into 27 years of marriage

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita’s story began in a classroom. The couple, who has completed 27 years of marriage, first met in 1991 at a personality development class in Kolhapur. In an earlier interview with Mashable India, Madhavan recalled their love story, revealing that he was Sarita’s teacher at the time. He clarified that they did not enter into a relationship while she was his student.

Madhavan, who was teaching public speaking and communication at that time, revealed, “I was in Kolhapur. She used to be my student. She had come to Kolhapur to meet her cousin, who was enrolled in my classes. She decided to accompany her cousin to my classes and found my teaching interesting.”