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Madhavan and Sarita’s love story: How a student’s thank-you dinner turned into 27 years of marriage
In an earlier interview, actor R Madhavan recalled his love story with wife Sarita. Their journey started in a classroom.
Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita’s story began in a classroom. The couple, who has completed 27 years of marriage, first met in 1991 at a personality development class in Kolhapur. In an earlier interview with Mashable India, Madhavan recalled their love story, revealing that he was Sarita’s teacher at the time. He clarified that they did not enter into a relationship while she was his student.
Madhavan, who was teaching public speaking and communication at that time, revealed, “I was in Kolhapur. She used to be my student. She had come to Kolhapur to meet her cousin, who was enrolled in my classes. She decided to accompany her cousin to my classes and found my teaching interesting.”
The actor also shared that they didn’t date while Sarita was his student. It was after she finished her studies and later became an air hostess, that she invited Madhavan for a dinner to thank him. “We went to a hotel in Kolhapur for dinner, and since then… she has been treating me,” he smiled and said.
ALSO READ | When Dhurandhar star Madhavan turned barren land into thriving coconut farm in Tamil Nadu: ‘It took 3.5 years’
Earlier, during Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, R Madhavan had opened up about why their marriage has worked despite him being an actor. “We have an equal amount of fights as any couple. We have a great amount of respect for each other. For Sarita, I am not just a national star or an actor she has to feel privileged to be the wife of. She’s an equal partner with the guy who fell in love with her and respects her. And I lose no opportunity to make her feel how lucky I am.”
About R Madhavan-Sarita Birje’s relationship
After dating for eight years, R Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, Vedaant, in 2005. The actor’s son doesn’t wish to enter the film industry and has been making his career in swimming. In 2019, he even won a silver medal for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship.
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