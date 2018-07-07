R Madhavan shares a sweet post about ‘his idol, the real Kamli from Sanju’

R Madhavan recently shared an Instagram post on Sanju’s ‘real Kamli’ Paresh Ghelani R Madhavan recently shared an Instagram post on Sanju’s ‘real Kamli’ Paresh Ghelani

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to post a picture of his good friend, who also happens to be Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s close friend, Paresh Ghelani. Incidentally, Paresh is the person on whose character Sanju’s Kamli is based upon. Kamli is played by Vicky Kaushal in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Madhavan shared a post on Instagram that read, “FINALLY U R here Bro-Hey Folks pls welcome some1 who is more than a Blood Brother 2 me-my inspiration and my IDOL-THE REAL “KAMILII” from “SANJU”-the elusive, Limelight loathing N my “ Go 2” man 4 all issues-PARESH Ghelani-@impareshghelani. Sorry, bro-The world wants 2 know you🙏#pareshghelani @impareshghelani (twitter ac).”

Madhavan had shared the aforementioned post with a collage of three pictures. While the first one featured Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju, the second one showed Paresh and Sanjay Dutt posing and smiling for the camera. The third photograph featured Madhavan himself along with Paresh.

In an interview earlier with indianexpress.com, Vicky Kaushal had said that his character in the film, Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli, is an amalgamation of a few close friends of Sanjay Dutt. “I play a Gujarati fellow Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi. The character is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt’s closest friends in real life but primarily the character is based on Paresh Ghelani who is based in the US. He lives and works there,” the actor had earlier said while talking about his character.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is currently busy setting the box office on fire. Just a week old, and Sanju has already broken several records, from being the highest weekend opener for this year to rushing ahead of others to make a mark for itself in the Rs 200 crore club, Sanju has taken its star Ranbir Kapoor’s career to a new height.

