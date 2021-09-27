scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to release in April 2022

R Madhavan stars in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in the titular role and is also credited as the writer and director of the film.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
September 27, 2021 3:38:57 pm
Rocketry: The Nambi EffectA release date poster of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on April 1. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.

“We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.

Also Read |Madhavan recalls Nambi Narayanan’s words after Rocketry trailer release: ‘Fools who have been victims of their own patriotism’

“We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far,” the makers said in a note on Monday.

 

The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also stars Simran Bagga and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

