R Madhavan reveals 5 things he is ‘too shy’ to ask his wife Sarita Birje: ‘Being wanted hits different’

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje dated each other for eight years before getting married in 1999. Sarita was once his student in a public speaking class in Kolhapur. Their love gradually bloomed after the chance meeting. Madhavan, who is often candid about his ‘perfect partner’ Sarita, is also a trend-setter for all the GenZs. In a recent adorable social media post, he listed 5 things a man wants his partner to do but is too shy to ask for.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor reshared a post on his Story – a series named “5 Habits Men Love but Are Too Shy to Ask Their Wives For.” The slides showed different slides with the text – She Initiates Sometimes; She Speaks Well of Him Publicly; She Shows Random Affection; She Expresses Trust Clearly; and She Prioritizes Him Over Outside Attention. All the captions were against the stereotypical beliefs of love, where a man is the first one to initiate.