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R Madhavan reveals 5 things he is ‘too shy’ to ask his wife Sarita Birje: ‘Being wanted hits different’
Actor R Madhavan recently shared an Instagram Story, revealing 5 things he is 'too shy' to ask his wife Sarita Birje. Check it out.
Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje dated each other for eight years before getting married in 1999. Sarita was once his student in a public speaking class in Kolhapur. Their love gradually bloomed after the chance meeting. Madhavan, who is often candid about his ‘perfect partner’ Sarita, is also a trend-setter for all the GenZs. In a recent adorable social media post, he listed 5 things a man wants his partner to do but is too shy to ask for.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor reshared a post on his Story – a series named “5 Habits Men Love but Are Too Shy to Ask Their Wives For.” The slides showed different slides with the text – She Initiates Sometimes; She Speaks Well of Him Publicly; She Shows Random Affection; She Expresses Trust Clearly; and She Prioritizes Him Over Outside Attention. All the captions were against the stereotypical beliefs of love, where a man is the first one to initiate.
ALSO READ | R Madhavan, wife Sarita celebrate 23rd marriage anniversary, share rare pics from wedding: ‘More in love with you now…’
Check out the post:
Earlier, on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, R Madhavan opened up about why their marriage has worked despite him being a Bollywood actor. “We have an equal amount of fights as any couple. We have a great amount of respect for each other. For Sarita, I am not just a national star or an actor she has to feel privileged to be the wife of. She’s an equal partner with the guy who fell in love with her and respects her. And I lose no opportunity to make her feel how lucky I am,” he said.
After tying the knot with each other in 1999, Madhavan and Sarita Birje welcomed their first child, baby boy Vedaant, in 2005. While he didn’t choose acting like his father, he has a deep interest in swimming and wants to develop the skill professionally. In 2019, Vedaant won a silver medal for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championships.
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