R Madhavan calls for ‘calm’ after audiences fight with theatre management for stopping Rocketry show midway. Watch

A few audience members in Kolkata lost their cool after a screening of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was halted midway. A video of them fighting with the theatre management was shared online, and Madhavan was tagged in the video. He has reacted to it on social media.

Quote-tweeting the video, Madhavan requested people to remain calm. He tweeted, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which chronicles the life of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian aerospace engineer who worked at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), released in the theaters on July 1. The film received a mixed response from the audience and film critics. The Hindi version of the movie has earned Rs 12.15 crore until now. The film is showing growth at the box office because a “tremendous word of mouth”, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

Besides playing the lead role and directing it, Madhavan has also written and produced Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Calling his debut film as a director also his last, he described himself as one of the first actors to set the “trend of pan India film” but was “never given credit for” it.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “My films have always been pan India. I think the rest of the world is catching up to me, I already set the trend many years ago. Ramji Londonwaley or 13B, which was one of the first films to be shot simultaneously, Rocketry has the distinction of being shot in three languages, forget about two. So, people don’t give me credit but I am the one to set the trend multiple times.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also features cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.