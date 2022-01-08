R Madhavan’s fan gets ‘kid-zoned’ as she says she’s ‘this close to calling him daddy’; check out hilarious tweets

R Madhavan had a fun beginning to his weekend on Saturday. The actor indulged in a short social media chat with his fans during which he replied to them via videos. One of the tweets read, “Madhavan was my first crush. Back in the day when I watched him on Doordarshan’s tele-show Sea Hawks where he was dressed in white navy uniform. His smile is magical. Feeling nostalgic while watching Decoupled during isolation.” The Twitter user had also tweeted a collage of Madhavan’s pictures from Sea Hawks and a shot of him in Netflix’s Decoupled. In response, the actor tweeted a video in which he flaunted his white attire. However, the interaction didn’t end there.

Another fan asked if Madhavan has a hairstylist at home, too. “Hahahaha no bro. I am at a shoot that’s why it’s set. Most times I hate setting my hair. My friends and family are fed up with the scruffy look. I just don’t care. I am glad I have hair,” Madhavan replied. Soon, a fan commented that she is “this close to calling” the actor “daddy.” While the fan’s tweet received hilarious reactions, Madhavan also noticed it, and responded. “Try uncle kid. Don’t want you dad to get offended,” he wrote along with several emojis. The tweet attracted several responses, in which fans pointed out that Madhavan clearly could not comprehend the context in which the word ‘daddy’ was used.

Check out the tweets

The same fan retweeted Madhavan’s reply to her and wrote, “I got kidzoned but at least this tweet made my day.” As Madhavan’s interaction continued, one of his fans mentioned how his Decoupled co-star Surveen Chawla deserves heaps of praise as she was “absolutely perfect” as his wife in the show. Madhavan agreed, and wrote, “Totally.” Decoupled featured Madhavan and Surveen playing a couple on the verge of divorce.

Meanwhile, Madhavan new show, The Railway Men, is scheduled to release in December 2022. Touted as a “tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy,” the show will also feature Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. Debutant director Shiv Rawail will direct the series, which will be produced by YRF’s newly-launched digital arm YRF Entertainment.