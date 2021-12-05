When Madhavan’s dad told him he’d ‘done wrong’ in raising him: ‘He was driven to tears’

Actor R Madhavan recently made an appearance on YouTube Channel Curly Tales, where he opened up about his childhood, and how growing up and working in different states has made him the person he is, today. Madhavan said that since his entire family was working in conventional jobs, and he was expected to follow the same path.

Speaking on the subject, Madhavan said, “The scene from 3 Idiots is right out of my life. My dad and mom really wanted me to come back as an engineer and work for the Tatas and settle down there (Jamshedpur). But I knew early on in my life that I did not know what I was going to be, but I did know that I did not want to live a routine life living in Jamshedpur and doing the same thing for 30 years in a row which my father did with so much ease. They (his parents) were distraught, in fact my dad was driven to tears. And I remember a line where he said, ‘I wonder what I have done wrong with you.'”

Madhavan made a breakthrough with the Mani Ratnam film Alaipayuthey. He is known for appearing in movies like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Anbe Sivam, Rang De Basanti, Guru, 13B, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, Vikram Vedha among others.

Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil movie Maara, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Charlie, which starred Dulquer Salman and Parvathy in the lead roles. He is awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut. Madhavan has also written and bankrolled the biopic, based on the life of former scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is slated for April 1 release next year.