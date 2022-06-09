R Madhavan, Nambi Narayan meet Sunita Williams as they promote Rocketry in the USA

R Madhavan, who is busy promoting his directorial debut project Rocketry: The Nami Effect, recently met astronaut Sunita Williams in the USA. The actor is on a 12-day promotional tour in the states, after his visit to Cannes 2022. ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film has been made, also joined Madhavan as they visited Stafford, Texas recently. Mayor Cecil Willis had then also declared June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day.

A picture from their meeting with Sunita Williams was shared by news agency ANI. In the photo, the renowned astronaut is seen donning a simple blue and yellow salwar suit. While Madhavan kept it simple in a black t-shirt and jeans, the aerospace scientist Nambi Narayan was seen in a shirt and a pair of trousers. The trio smiled at the cameras as they posed for the picture together.

As per the ANI report, the 12-day tour in the US will have Madhavan travelling to locations like Nev York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, along with Nambi Narayanan.

In the film, Madhavan plays former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan. Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

The film is set to have a worldwide release on July 1 and also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie. Global superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are also said to have special appearances in the film.

R Madhavan, who has also directed the film, earlier said that he decided to helm the film because no one else was well-versed with the scientific information that was an essential part of the film. He said, “At that point of time to get somebody to understand rocket science or liquid fuel engine or what rocketry is or what a specific impulse is, or what escape velocity is and how it has to be depicted, a ready director of that caliber in the industry was next to impossible,” adding that the choices were ‘to dump the film or take the plunge as a director.’

Shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia, Rocketry will be released in six languages — Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.