R Madhavan is unrecognisable in old ad, fans cannot get over his English accent. Watch

R Madhavan was a popular face in the advertisement sector before becoming an actor. (Photo: Rarephotoclub/Instagram)

Before venturing into acting, R Madhavan was quite a popular face in advertisements. One of his old car commercials recently went viral as fans could not get enough of the young Madhavan, and particularly the accent he has in the ad.

In the video, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor is seen talking about his lady love and how she never cared about rubies or diamonds or even a big house. “She never cared about seeing the world, you are my world Nikhil, she would say,” Madhavan is seen mouthing the dialogues in a heavy English accent.

He then goes on to share that when he had enough money to buy her the luxury car, his partner said that she was happy with her little car. “Liar,” Madhavan says with a smirk on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rarephotoclub 📷📷 (@rarephotoclub)

Fans were quick to reply to the post, pointing out R Madhavan’s accent. While one called it ‘British accent’ another social media user wrote, “that accent ahhhh.” As many posted heart and love-struck emojis for the then young star, a fan also wrote, “How is he so so cute!”

R Madhavan was recently in the news after he was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D Litt) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur earlier this year. While receiving the same, the actor said that the honour will motivate him to work harder.

The actor began his career in the late 90s and got a breakthrough with filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic film Alaipayuthey in 2000. Since then, he has appeared in popular films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and the 2017 thriller Vikram Vedha.

He made his digital debut in 2018 with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe. Madhavan’s last screen outing was 2021 romantic film Maara, the official Tamil remake of Dulquer Salman-starrer Charlie. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also stars.