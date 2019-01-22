R Madhavan is Nambi Narayanan’s doppelganger in Rocketry on-set photos

R Madhavan has got into the skin of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan for his debut directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor started shooting for the film on Monday. And, now, his latest photos, which show his transformation as Nambi, have surfaced from the set of the film.

In the photo, the 48-year-old actor looks like a doppelganger of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer.

Talking about his look, Madhavan, who worked on his looks for the film for about two and a half years, said, “The process took painfully long, about two days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours at a stretch. Initially, it looked easy, but later I realised how tough it was on the body.”

Adding to it, he said, “The look is half the battle won. The other half was really tough because the age group I am playing is around 70-75. Mr Nambi is a very good looking man and he has got his own charm and charisma so it took me around two and a half years to actually imbibe him and learn how to walk like him. It wasn’t easy, and it’s probably one of the toughest looks and characters I’ve had to pull off.”

On Monday, Madhavan shared a photo from the set of the film where he was seen with the clapboard of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He captioned the image as, “Need all you BLESSINGS ..🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀🚀❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘.”

Nambi Narayanan was a senior official at ISRO and was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and in 1998, Supreme Court declared him not guilty.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It will be shot extensively in India, US, Scotland, France and Russia.