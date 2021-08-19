R Madhavan’s hilarious response to wife Sarita’s ‘wife is always right’ comment is winning the internet

Even after over two decades of togetherness, actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje share a deep love and friendship, as is evident from their social media posts. Recently, Sarita shared a photo post which featured herself with Madhavan. She had hilariously captioned the picture, “Marriage is when one person is always right and the other person is the husband,” along with laughter emojis.

Soon, Madhavan himself responded to the picture in his quick and witty fashion. The actor wrote, “I totally agree…even if you are on the right of her.” The response left their fans in splits even as they admired their bond. Even the pair’s celebrity friend and actor Shilpa Shirodkar popped in to drop a series of laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Madhavan (@msaru15)

Madhavan and Sarita had tied the knot in June, 1999. They have a son together named Vedant. On their 22nd anniversary, Sarita had shared a heartwarming note for her partner along with two unseen throwback images. The post caption read, “It has been 22 years and you still bring out the child in me. Happy anniversary, honey. Love you loads.”

On the work front, Madhavan has his directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect lined up for release. Its trailer, which had released not too long ago, had created quite the splash on the internet. The actor was last seen in the Tamil movie Maara, which had largely generated a positive response upon its release on Amazon Prime Video. The film was a Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit Charlie, which had Dulquer Salman in the lead role.