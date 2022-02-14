Rocketry The Nambi Effect gets a release date, fans excited to see Madhavan in his ‘most phenomenal’ role

Actor R Madhavan on Monday announced that his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release worldwide in theatres on July 1. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

The actor announced the new release date by posting a video on his social media accounts. Friends, colleagues and fans flooded the video with comments. “Many many congratulations Maddy… cant wait to see this amazing film with you and sarita,” Shilpa Shirodkar commented on his Instagram post.

“Can’t wait brother !! ❤️❤️ story must be told and story must be watched!” Paresh Gehlani wrote in the comments section. Filmmaker Mushtaq Sheikh said he has been waiting for the project with “bated breath”. Fans also shared their excitement for Rocketry’s release. A fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Maddy sir🥰😊✌️Everyone knows that you’re a versatile actor, now we are going to witness your brilliance in the direction sphere. Can’t wait anymore Maddy sir,” while another well-wisher, calling it a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, wrote, ” Can’t wait to watch @actormaddy in the most phenomenal role!! This story must be told!”

Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer. The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also stars Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in a guest appearance.

The movie, produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Netflix’s Decoupled. He will also be seen in The Railway Men, which also stars Babil Khan and Jahaan Kapoor.

With inputs from PTI.